A rally showing support for Palestine was held in Abergavenny on December 16th.
Organised by the Palestine Campaign, the event, dubbed as the ‘Day of Action for Palestine’, took place outside Barclay’s Bank in Abergavenny, with people gathering and holding messages of support.
The rally aimed to call for a permanent ceasefire, as well as calling for an end to British complicity in what organisers call Israeli apartheid.
It comes before a national march, which is taking place on January 13th, 2024.
Other events were held across the UK, including in Cardiff and Montgomeryshire.