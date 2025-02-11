A PAEDOPHILE from Abergavenny’s Underhill Crescent who was caught in possession of nearly 400 sex abuse images during a police raid has been given a suspended sentence.
Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how Calum Davies, 21, pleaded guilty to making 201 category A indecent images of children, 123 category B indecent images of children, and 62 category C indecent images of children.
Davies, who committed the offences over six years between January 24, 2018 and March 11, 2024 also pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited image of a child.
The defendant was jailed of 35 weeks with the sentence suspended by 12 months.
Davies also was made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention disorder and ordered to pay a £187 surcharge and £85 costs.