A stretch of the A4243 is to be shut overnight from February 10-14 to allow ground investigations to take place. The closure covers a 285m length of road from the junction with Merthyr Road in a southerly direction.
A diversion will be in place via the A4143, A40, A465 Heads of the Valley Road West Bound Off Slip, Zinnia Way and in the opposite direction via the A4143, Heads of the Valley Road East Bound On Slip, A465, A40, A4143.
The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am for up to four days and reasonable access will be maintained for properties fronting the affected lengths of road during the period of the closure.