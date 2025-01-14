Alun Jones, Chief Executive of Healthcare Inspectorate Wales, said: "This inspection demonstrates the dedication of staff working under enormous pressure and the significant challenges still faced in providing safe, timely and dignified care. It is encouraging to see the progress the department is making, but further improvements are urgently needed to address the systemic issues affecting patient flow and care delivery. HIW will continue to work closely with the health board to ensure the necessary changes are made, so that patients receive the high quality care they deserve."