This morning in Abergavenny, the sky is cloudy with sunny spells and a cool start with the temperature at 6°C.
Moving into the afternoon, it will remain overcast and the temperature will hold steady at 6°C.
Tomorrow morning, conditions will be similar to today with a chance of moderate rain and temperatures starting again at 6°C.
However, the afternoon will also see moderate rain with temperatures remaining constant.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will be cool and wet, with a maximum temperature of 6°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend will be overcast skies with occasional moderate rain.
Temperatures will range from a low of 2°C to a high of 5°C.
