This morning in Abergavenny, the sky is overcast with a temperature of 11°C.
In the afternoon, there will be moderate rain nearby, maintaining the temperature at 11°C.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will be slightly cooler with moderate rain nearby and a temperature of 9°C.
By the afternoon, the sky will clear up, and the temperature will remain at 9°C.
The overall conditions for the day will be cooler compared to today, with a minimum temperature of 9°C and a maximum temperature of 9°C.
In the next few days, the general trend shows a mix of sunny and cloudy spells.
The minimum temperature will be around 0°C, and the maximum temperature will reach up to 5°C.
This article was automatically generated