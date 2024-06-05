This morning in Abergavenny, it will be a cool 10°C with no chance of rain.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to a cool 12°C, still with no chance of rain.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the temperature will be a bit warmer at 11°C, again with no chance of rain.
By the afternoon, the temperature will remain consistent at 12°C, with clear skies continuing.
For the rest of the week, the temperature will stay fairly constant, hovering around 11°C.
There will be no significant changes in the conditions, with clear skies and no chance of rain.
The maximum temperature for the week will be 11°C.
This article was automatically generated