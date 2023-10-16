This morning in Abergavenny, we are experiencing very cloudy conditions.
The temperature is a cool 5°C.
There is no chance of rain, so you can leave your umbrella at home.
As we move into the afternoon, the cloud cover will persist.
The temperature will rise slightly to a maximum of 8°C.
Again, there is no precipitation expected, so it will remain dry.
Tomorrow morning, we can expect similar conditions to today with a bit of fog in the mix.
The temperature will be slightly warmer at 8°C.
Moving into the afternoon, we will see a mix of sun and clouds.
The temperature will continue to rise, reaching a high of 11°C.
There is no rain forecasted for tomorrow either.
Looking ahead at the general trend for the next few days, temperatures will range between 10°C and 13°C.
We can expect some scattered showers during this period.
The maximum temperature will be 13°C.
