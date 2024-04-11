This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start to the day with temperatures around 12°C.
The skies will be cloudy, but no rain is expected.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 13°C.
Again, no rain is forecasted, making for a dry day overall.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will be slightly cooler with temperatures around 11°C.
The skies will be clear, providing a sunny start to the day.
In the afternoon, the temperature will increase to 14°C.
The skies will be a mix of sun and clouds, but no rain is expected.
Overall, tomorrow will be a pleasant day with a mix of sun and clouds and no rain.
For the rest of the week, temperatures will range between 7°C and 10°C.
Expect a mix of sun and scattered showers throughout the week.
The temperature will consistently be around 10°C.
It seems like a typical spring week in Abergavenny is on the horizon.
