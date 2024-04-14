This morning in Abergavenny, we can expect a cool start with temperatures around 7°C.

There is no chance of rain, so it will be a dry morning.

Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to a cool 9°C.

Again, there is no chance of rain, so it will remain dry throughout the day.

Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will be slightly cooler than today with temperatures around 6°C.

There will be scattered showers, so don't forget your umbrella.

By the afternoon, the temperature will rise to a cool 7°C.

The rain will have moved on by then, so it will be a dry afternoon.

For the rest of the week, the temperature will hover around 7°C.

It will be a cool week in Abergavenny, so make sure to dress warmly.

This article was automatically generated