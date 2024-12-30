This morning in Abergavenny, it will be cool and cloudy with sunny spells. The temperature will start at 9°C.
In the afternoon, conditions will remain overcast with the temperature holding steady at 9°C.
Tomorrow morning, Abergavenny will experience cool and overcast conditions, similar to today, but with a slight chance of light rain.
By the afternoon, light rain is expected, and the temperature will slightly increase to a maximum of 10°C.
Overall, tomorrow will be a cool and rainy day with temperatures ranging from 9°C to 10°C.
In the next few days, Abergavenny will see a general trend towards cooler temperatures and varied conditions.
Temperatures will range from a low of 2°C to a high of 11°C.
There will be periods of light snow transitioning to clear skies, with the weather gradually becoming sunny towards the end of the forecast period.
This article was automatically generated