This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are cool and overcast, with a morning temperature of 4°C.
In the afternoon, it will remain overcast with the temperature holding steady at 4°C.
Tomorrow morning, Abergavenny will see similar cool and overcast conditions, with a slight chance of light drizzle and a morning temperature around 4°C.
The afternoon will bring light drizzle, maintaining cool temperatures.
Overall, the day will experience a maximum temperature of 4°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend in Abergavenny shows a shift towards cooler and clearer conditions.
Temperatures will range from a low of -1°C to a high of 7°C.
This article was automatically generated