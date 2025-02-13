This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are cool and overcast, with a morning temperature of 4°C.

In the afternoon, it will remain overcast with the temperature holding steady at 4°C.

Tomorrow morning, Abergavenny will see similar cool and overcast conditions, with a slight chance of light drizzle and a morning temperature around 4°C.

The afternoon will bring light drizzle, maintaining cool temperatures.

Overall, the day will experience a maximum temperature of 4°C.

Over the next few days, the general trend in Abergavenny shows a shift towards cooler and clearer conditions.

Temperatures will range from a low of -1°C to a high of 7°C.

This article was automatically generated