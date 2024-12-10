This morning in Abergavenny, the sky is overcast with a cool temperature of 6°C.
By the afternoon, conditions will remain overcast with a slight increase in temperature to 7°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to being cloudy with sunny spells, starting cooler at 5°C.
In the afternoon, it will continue to be cloudy, maintaining a steady temperature of 5°C.
Overall, the day will be cooler compared to today, with temperatures ranging from 5°C to 5°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend indicates a continuation of cloudy skies with chances of scattered showers.
Temperatures will fluctuate slightly, with a minimum of 3°C and reaching up to 6°C.
