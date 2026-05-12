Over 140 homes remain without power in Usk this evening due to the accidental damage of underground lines.
An incident was first reported to the National Grid just after 2pm today, when well 724 homes experienced power outages when workers cut through the high voltage cables.
As of 2.55pm, 579 of those properties had their power restored to them while engineers continued to work at the scene, but hundreds of people are still without power.
As of 4pm today, 145 homes were without electricity due to what the National Grid has described as a ‘high voltage’ or ‘HV incident’. It anticipates power will be restored by 8pm.
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