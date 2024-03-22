The opening date for the relocated Abergavenny B&M store has been announced.
The new Cibi Walk store will open at 8am on Friday, April 19.
This will follow the closure of the current Abergavenny store on High Street, which will shut its tills for the final time on Saturday, April 13.
The discount retailer has said the relocation to the new store allows for a bigger and better site.
The relocation will also create an additional 17 jobs for local people.
The new store has more than 16,413 square feet of sales space, offering an even bigger selection of great bargains from grocery, toiletries and health & beauty to toys, homeware, and DIY.
Following feedback from regular shoppers that they wanted a bigger shop and even more products, the store team has now confirmed that they will be moving into the former Wilko store.
The colleagues were also asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community. They chose the team from Abergavenny Foodbank to take centre stage and officially unveil the new B&M store.
Abergavenny Foodbank is a lifeline for those who really need it. They don’t believe anyone in the community should face going hungry. That’s why they provide three days’ nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred to them in crisis. It is a project founded by local churches and community groups, who work together towards stopping hunger in the local area.
The store manager at B&M Abergavenny said: “We wanted a bigger and better store for our customers, giving them even more big, branded products.
“We hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store, we’re really excited to get the doors open very soon.
“Abergavenny Foodbank really stood out for us, so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work that they have done. We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work they do.”