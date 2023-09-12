The Church also used the occasion to put together an exhibition of memorabilia relating to Llantilio Pertholey and the surrounding area. This included some remarkable items salvaged from a Spitfire piloted by Sgt. Pilot T.A.R. Crowe, which crashed onto the Skirrid on March 8 1942. These included relics from the plane and belt and tunic pieces relating to Sgt. Crowe who was sadly killed in the crash. Also on show were numerous photos of parishioners going back over the years, a selection of Mardy Football Club team pictures going back to 1902 and trophies relating to the Llantilio Pertholey Community Council in Bloom competition which was held annually until 2016.