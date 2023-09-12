The historic Church of St. Teilo’s in Llantilio Pertholey celebrated a successful open day last weekend.
Those attending were able to purchase home baking and local produce as well as engage in activities such as climbing the bell tower to practise ringing the Church’s ancient six bells.
The day also gave visitors the opportunity to examine the many artefacts and flower arrangements positioned around the building as well as explore the churchyard which contains a Yew tree - believed to be over 1200 years old, a display of crosses from around the world and a number of Commonwealth War Graves from the First and Second World Wars.
The Church also used the occasion to put together an exhibition of memorabilia relating to Llantilio Pertholey and the surrounding area. This included some remarkable items salvaged from a Spitfire piloted by Sgt. Pilot T.A.R. Crowe, which crashed onto the Skirrid on March 8 1942. These included relics from the plane and belt and tunic pieces relating to Sgt. Crowe who was sadly killed in the crash. Also on show were numerous photos of parishioners going back over the years, a selection of Mardy Football Club team pictures going back to 1902 and trophies relating to the Llantilio Pertholey Community Council in Bloom competition which was held annually until 2016.
The site has been in use for religious purposes since early in the sixth century with the erection of the actual church building commencing in the 1100’s and having been in continuous use since.
Services are held on Sundays at 8am, 10.30am and 6pm as well as Wednesdays at 9.30am and Friday at 7pm.