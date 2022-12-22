There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Monmouthshire.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 296 people had died in the area by December 9 (Friday) – up from 295 the week before.

They were among 11,054 deaths recorded across Wales.

The figures include anyone whose death certificate – registered in the week ending Friday – mentioned Covid-19 as one of the causes.

Deaths in Wales are recorded by registration date, and are allocated to the deceased's usual area of residence.