There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Monmouthshire.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 296 people had died in the area by December 9 (Friday) – up from 295 the week before.
They were among 11,054 deaths recorded across Wales.
The figures include anyone whose death certificate – registered in the week ending Friday – mentioned Covid-19 as one of the causes.
Deaths in Wales are recorded by registration date, and are allocated to the deceased's usual area of residence.