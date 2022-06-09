One more death recorded in Monmouthshire

One more death recorded in MonmouthshireThere was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest weekly period in Monmouthshire.
By Patrick Jack
Thursday 9th June 2022 4:03 pm
Share
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Wire )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest weekly period in Monmouthshire.
A total of 266 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 27 (Friday) – up from 265 the week before.
They were among 7,506 deaths recorded across Wales.
The figures include anyone whose death certificate – registered in the week ending Friday – mentioned Covid-19 as one of the causes.
Deaths in Wales are recorded by registration date, and are allocated to the deceased's usual area of residence.