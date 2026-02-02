The Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs guide is published every year and The Black Bear Inn has made the list every year for the last five years under the owners, Josh and Hannah Byrne.
The pub was put on the market in May last year when they confirmed via social media the business was up for sale. However, they made it clear they were not in a rush to sell and that guests will still have time to enjoy all the historic pub has to offer.
Having moved from Bristol to run the pub, the owners decided last year to pursue a new venture to suit the needs of their young family.
It remains on the market for £495,000.
“Now that the dust has settled we can reflect on how delighted and proud we are to have placed on the Top 50 Gastropubs for the fifth year running,” the business proudly announced online. Last year, it was the only Welsh entry on the list.
“It was a pleasure to see friends old and new and to have a good knees up with our contemporaries in hospitality.”
It was also named as one of the top 100 local restaurants by the Good Food Guide in 2025.
The pub, in Bettws Newydd, boasts a locally-sourced and seasonal menu which is changed every week, while the guide also praises the drinks menu which it says is put together with exceptional skill.
Since 2022, The Black Bear has been named in the Michelin guide and has been given a rating of six by the Good Food Guide.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.