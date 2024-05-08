OLLY Alexander left Eurovision fans Dizzy last night as he took to the stage in Sweden to perform his song of the same name in front of millions of TV viwers on the semi-final broadcast.
The former Monmouth Comprehensive pupil from Coleford had to cope with a microphone malfunction midway through, but the Years and Years chart-topper showed huge professionalism to grab the dislodged mic pack and keep singing and dancing his heart out.
Olly's explosive boxing-themed rendition, set in a gym shower room with topless hunky male dancers and sexy moves, included clever camera work that made it look like they were spinning and dancing on the ceiling.
And it sparked a huge reaction on Twitter, one poster saying of the mic malfunction: "As a gym instructor I know how off-putting that is. An amazing performance just got elevated even higher! Go Olly!”
Another added: "Basically had to perform the entire second half one handed. Also in the section where he crawled forward he was holding mic pack and mic in same hand. Must have put him off big time.”
Another added: "Olly Alexander delivered a ridiculously assured and confident performance which remains true to him as an artist.
"He did incredibly well to deal with his mic pack falling off."
And one said: “Olly - you were PHENOMENAL tonight. I know there was that annoying mic pack thing tonight, and could see it on your face that you weren’t happy.
"Get your head back in the zone. You are an incredible talent. We’re so proud. Break a leg, darling.”
Others posted "fantastic", "amazing" and "breath-taking".
TV hosts Scott Mills and Rylan Clark both shouted at the end of the performance: "Yes Olly, that's how you do it!"
The UK is one of the 'Big Five' in Eurovision, so It's a Sin actor Olly is straight through to Saturday's final, which will be live on BBC One and iPlayer from 8pm.