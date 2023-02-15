Ogi, Wales’s leading alternative network provider (altnet), has today [Thursday 16th February] revealed plans to freeze prices - including this April’s mid-contract rise – until at least March 2024.
While millions of households are bracing themselves for price increases across their utility services this Spring, Ogi will ‘buck the trend’ and scrap this year’s annual price rise for existing customers, while continuing to offer its 6-months free deal to new home-users, all in a bid to help ease the pressure on rising household bills.
The Wales-based broadband provider, which reduced its overall package prices by 10% in response to the cost-of-living last year, is guaranteeing no new service price rises – for new and existing home customers - until the next review in 2024.
This follows on from the package of support for staff launched at the end of 2022, including financial planning advice and workshops, and a cost-of-living salary top up scheme accessed by around two-thirds of staff.
The popularity of full fibre broadband has gained momentum in recent years, with home and business customers increasingly looking for faster, more reliable connections. Ogi’s ultrafast fibre to the door (FTTP) services offer just that, and with its Gigabit-capable speeds, the provider has gained a reputation for excellent customer service in its first 18-months.
Chief Revenue officer, Sally-Anne Skinner, said: “We’re all feeling the squeeze right now – and it’s simply not the time to be adding onto already stretched household budgets.
“We know that people are facing so much pressure at the moment - and we’re not immune to it either. But right now it feels more important than ever that we give customers some reassurance, and help them balance the books, without the worry of price rises over the next year.”
Chief Executive Officer, Ben Allwright, further added: “It’s not a decision taken lightly; as a business we continue to feel the pressures of rising energy and staffing costs, as well as the rising prices of raw materials throughout our supply chain. But this is about doing what we think is right for our customers and - in the long run – what is right for our growing business.
“As a critical utility provider, we’re proud to be in a position to support Welsh customers in this way, bringing a world-class service that has the potential to make a big difference to people at home and at work.”
Business owner and home customer from Haverfordwest, Martin Davies, said: “Work doesn’t end when I get home. I’m constantly on the internet, so a really good connection is important to me.
“Having an ultrafast connection gives me that added confidence I’ll get things done; and now, knowing the price isn’t going to go up this year is a huge relief – it’s almost like a digital caffeine kick at the end of the day.” Broadband providers typically increase prices at the beginning of a new tax year based on the Consumer Pricing Index (CPI) rate announced in January, plus a discretionary percentage.
This commitment from Ogi means no price rises for existing customers this year [2023], with a sector-leading 6-month free broadband and voice service offering for new home customers making the next-generation technology accessible to more people.