In a statement online, Gwent Police urged locals to be on high alert and keep themselves and their property safe, after the number of reports relating to attempted entry to homes and vehicles continued to rise.
“Our officers are undertaking the necessary enquiries in an attempt to identify those involved. We ask residents to be vigilant, ensuring that vehicles and property are secured and that valuables are not left in vehicles.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.