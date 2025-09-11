Police officers in Blaenavon are urging vehicle owners in the area to be vigilant after a spike in the number of reports received on the morning of Thursday September 11.

In a statement online, Gwent Police urged locals to be on high alert and keep themselves and their property safe, after the number of reports relating to attempted entry to homes and vehicles continued to rise.

“We have received multiple reports of four, currently unknown people trying doors to vehicles and property in the Blaenavon & Wainfelin area during the early hours of this morning,” they said.

“Our officers are undertaking the necessary enquiries in an attempt to identify those involved. We ask residents to be vigilant, ensuring that vehicles and property are secured and that valuables are not left in vehicles.”