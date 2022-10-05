Officers appeal for missing man last seen in Abergavenny
Wednesday 5th October 2022 11:45 am
Kyron Jenkins has been missing since Monday October 3 (Pic from Gwent Police )
Gwent Police are currently appealing for information to find Kyron Jenkins, who was reported missing on Monday 3rd October.
Kyron, 32, was last seen in Abergavenny at 10:20am and officers are concerned for his welfare.
Mr Jenkins is described as 5ft 5in tall, of large build, with short hair and a beard.
He was last seen wearing a green shirt, green jogging bottoms and white trainers.
He also has links to the Pontypool area.
Police have asked members of the public to not approach Mr Jenkins but to call 999, quoting 2200334834 with any information concerning his whereabouts.
Comments