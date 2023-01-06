An Abergavenny women has been recognised for her political and public service in this year’s New Year’s Honours List.
67 year old Sian Stockham is the member of Wales on the National Executive Council of public services trade union UNISON and also worked as a carer throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.
She has now been recognised for her hard work in the Abergavenny community by receiving an OBE.
Sian said: “I was absolutely so surprised by being named on the list.
“But I don’t see this as just something for me.
“I see it as something for everybody who has been involved in my life.
“Without everyone around me, I wouldn’t have been able to do what I’ve done.”
Sian explained how her phone blew up with messages from people congratulating her.
And more than 40 people posted on social media including one women who said: “Congratulations Sian, so lovey to hear someone hard working and deserving getting rewarded. So happy for you.”
Another commented: “Congratulations Sian nobody could deserve it more.”
She has been a member of UNISON since 2005 but isn’t standing for election this year as she feels: “it’s time for someone else to take the reins.”
She added: “I’ve throughly enjoyed it but it’s time for me to step back and enjoy time with my grandson.”