We’re all used to seeing pictures of the past in stark black and white but now for the first time there’s a chance to see how the past really looked. Our new series takes applies a colourisation process to some familiar scenes in towns in Wales and the borders and transforms them in to glorious colour.

If you have a picture you’d like to see featured please email it to [email protected].

Hello ladies! Where are you off to in such an aesthetically pleasing automobile? An audition for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang perhaps! Not on your nelly! These petrol heads in their lavishly decorated Fiat are preparing for Monmouth’s Carnival procession. The date is June 25 and the year is 1931. The ‘flapper’ craze of the previous decade was in its death throes but the ladies in the car certainly look like they’re off to some Jazz Age-style party as they make their way down Chippenhamgate Street. Dorothy Evans is driving and the other occupants include Nini Call and Muriel Farthing. ( Pic supplied )

Some institutions and buildings become such an integral part of the geographical area where they are based it’s easy to forget they haven’t always been here. Think the White House and Washington DC, Big Ben and Westminster, the Eiffel Tower, and Paris, and then take an almighty leap of the imagination and think Pen-y-Fal and Abergavenny. Originally known as the Joint Counties Lunatic Asylum, and later the Monmouthshire Mental Hospital, the sprawling Tudor Gothic-style building which overlooked and cast a shadow over the Gateway to Wales for well over a century was erected in 1851. Pen-y-Fal finally closed its doors for the last time on August 17, 1996, but here’s a picture of the men who helped build it. ( Pic supplied )