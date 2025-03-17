We’re all used to seeing pictures of the past in stark black and white but now for the first time there’s a chance to see how the past really looked. Our new series takes applies a colourisation process to some familiar scenes in towns in Wales and the borders and transforms them in to glorious colour.

Feeling fruity? Well, have a banana! And while you’re at it have an apple and an orange, all courtesy of the fruiterer of choice that helped the good people of Monmouthshire load up with vitamins C, D, E, and all sorts back in the day. Situated on Monnow Street, J. Smith and Co were the go-to place for spuds and the such. And if you look closely at the pic you’ll see Jack Smith himself, alongside his sister Mabel standing in the doorway of the shop behind the man with the bike. Yet just as all fruit eventually rots, no shop remains open forever, and the premises would later become Partridge the bakers before turning into Peacocks! ( Pic supplied )

If you’re going to have a museum dedicated to anything, why not dedicate it to childhood? When we cross that creaky wooden bridge of memories that runs over the raging river of time and into a distant place called the past, it’s the enchanted kingdom of childhood where most weary travellers find shelter from the storm. Yet enough of this tiresome waffle, Abergavenny’s Museum of Childhood was a place to trawl through the toys of yesteryear. From a haunted doll house, to creatively painted rocking horses, old planes, trains, and even an actual doll from the Titanic, Abergavenny’s Museum of Childhood only graced Market Street with its presence for a short while but it created many a fond memory. The building is now better known as the Abergavenny Art Shop and Chapel. ( Pic supplied )