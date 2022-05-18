Nominations are coming in for your local community heroes

Councillor Tony Konieczny, when he was mayor during the Covid lockdown, second left, with Paul Cable far right , pictured outside his newsagents shop making a presentation to local children ( Pic from Paul Cable )

Nominations are coming in for your local heroes right here in Abergavenny.

We have several contenders who have been put forward for the different categories for our Community in Kindness awards.

Over the coming weeks we’ll outline their stories and the reasons why they have been nominated.

The Chronicle and Abergavenny Town Council joined forces to officially launch the awards last month and we have now been joined by a host of local businesses who are sponsoring the nominations.

One of our first nominations is popular newsagent Paul Cable whose shop is in Frogmore Street.

He is known for his artwork on the wall opposite his shop of Dame Vera Lynn and Sir Tom who raised millions of pounds for the NHS.

Paul has also used his shop window to highlight many local causes and has also raised money for individuals.

Paul has been nominated for ‘Heart of the Community award and his nominee says: ‘‘Paul is a most talented artist who is at the very heart of our town.

‘His cheerful personality and enthusiasm in supporting both individuals here in the UK and abroad is a constant source of inspiration.

‘‘A recent example is his artistic window for the people of the Ukraine.

‘‘In the past Paul has supported our NHS during Covid and our military and private heroes.

‘‘His artistic work enhanced our town at every opportunity. Paul works extremely hard at his own business and for our community.

‘‘I have no hesitation in recognising his contribution in enhancing Abergavenny.

‘‘This is an award long overdue to this most loyal citizen.”

Another person who is welll known in the town is Councillor Tony Konieczny who has recently been re-elected as the town’s first citizen.

Tony’s nominee says:: ‘‘As town mayor during two difficult Covid years Tony did much to keep our community functioning and in touch.

‘‘He was the main force behind the town’s success in the Abergavenny in Bloom competition .

‘‘Tony and friends also provide excellent entertainment in the Jivaholic and Hadrow Collider bands including raising more than £1,000 for Ukraine recently.’’

Tony has been nominated for the ‘Heart of the Community’ category.

Helen Davies of Abergavenny has been nominated for the Volunteer of the Year category.

Helen’s nominee says: ‘‘Helen gathered together a team of like-minded volunteers to collect litter from The Meadows and the town.

‘‘She has inspired and encouraged these volunteers to make our town a place to be proud of and for others to admire.’’

We have 11 amazing categories for the awards, which will highlight all individuals from our community who are true champions.

It is really easy to nominate someone.

Either simply log onto our wbsite and visit our Community in Kindness tab at the top of the home page

Or if you would prefer, simply fill in the nomination coupon on page 11 or complete one of our flyers which have been distributed throughout town.

You can also pick up a nomination form from the Chronicle office in Nevill Street or from Abergavenny library

Once you have filled the form in just return them to our Nevill Street offices and place into our nomination box or if closed put throught the letterbox.

You’ll also find a nomination box one at the library entrance.

Don’t forget to also follow us on facebook and twitter, where you will also see further updates on who has been nominated.

Sponsors who are supporting this project so far include Abergavenny Town Council, The Angel Hotel, James Dean estate agents, Abergavenny Garden Centre, David Taylor Garages and Christ Church College.