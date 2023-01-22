THERE will be no Young People’s Village at this year’s Royal Welsh Show, it has been confirmed.
The cost of living crisis has been blamed for the scrapping of the Young People’s Village, which attracts thousands each year on a site around a mile from the main showground in Llanelwedd.
Wales Young Farmers Club, who organise the event, said: “The show is always one of the main highlights for many members from across Wales and 2023 will be no exception.
“With a jam-packed competitions programme giving opportunities for members to develop skills and meet friends from all over Wales, the show is set to be another exciting feature to the YFC calendar.
“The decision has been made not to run the Young Peoples Village and put all of the organisation’s focus into the opportunities the show offers.
“Through competition, rural affairs, social and the development of partnerships the organisation hopes to flourish and are excited to welcome members to the Royal Welsh.”
The Chairman of Wales YFC, Hefin Evans, added: “This is a decision which the organisation has not made lightly.
“A lot of thought and discussion has taken place with our members via the democratic processes in place. The cost-of-living crisis, increase fuel charges, equipment hire fees has had a massive impact of the infrastructure costs making it impossible for the organisation to make it a feasible option.
“We must look at the bigger picture and safeguard the future of our organisation. We look forward to the show with a fresh slate and are excited to welcome members to the YFC Centre.”
Responding to the news, Liberal Democrat MS for Mid and West Wales, Jane Dodds, said: ““This will be devastating news for thousands of young people across Wales and beyond.
“For many young people in Powys this is the highlight of their year and the influx of young people provides a massive boost to the local economy.
“The UK Conservative Government and the Welsh Labour Government must urgently produce a strategy for supporting major events through this period of rapidly rising costs. If something is not done quickly we could risk losing many of them for good.”