A change of venue allowed Gateway Church to kick off the season’s celebrations in some style at their annual carol concert.
King Henry VIII’s School’s new hall was full of worshippers and guests on Sunday, December 6 for an occasion which combined songs and readings with a selection of guest speakers and the distribution of awards to Abergavenny locals in recognition of their contribution to the community throughout the year.
Among those getting the nod were the school’s head, Jonathan Watson who was joined by tireless supporter of Abergavenny Paul Cable of Cable News, former town mayor Councillor Chris Holland, Matthew Heward, who received the Young Person of the Year award and representatives from Andy’s Man Club and Age Cymru.
A further recognition was given to Olympian, Jeremiah Azu who brought along his Olympic medal – to which he can now add Gateway’s Outstanding Achievement Award.
Jeremiah is a Welsh sprinter and is the 2025 European Indoor Champion and 2025 World Indoor Champion over 60 metres. In 2024, he became the first Welshman to run the 100 metres in under 10 seconds in wind-legal conditions.
The gathering was also treated to ‘White Christmas’ and ‘How Great Thou Art’ from Abergavenny’s own Elvis and tireless charity fundraiser, the perennial Keith Davies fresh from his own sell-out concert at the town’s Borough Theatre.
Gateway Church opens at 9.30 am on a Sunday morning with the main service starting at 10 am with worship led by pastor Chris Vaz. Besides the church’s own speakers, we have a number of guest speakers visiting us throughout the year. Hot drinks are available before and after the service. The church is based at Monk Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire and there is parking nearby.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.