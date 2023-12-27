INSTEAD of winding down over Christmas, Smiths Auction Rooms in Newent have been super busy preparing the catalogue for their New Year sale on the 4th & 5th of January.
With over 1,300 lots, this popular auction includes a huge range of antiques and collectables including furniture, pictures, ceramics, glass, silver, jewellery, coins, stamps and postcards.
The viewing for the sale will be held straight after the New Year Bank Holiday on Tuesday 2nd & Wednesday 3rd of January 10am-5pm plus between 9am-10am on the morning of the sales.
However, there is no need to wait until then, as the fully illustrated catalogue is available to browse online all over Christmas and New Year.
For those of you too busy to attend the sale or viewing in person it’s very easy to bid live online. You can even ask for further information and images ahead of the day regarding any of the lots you might be potentially interested in.
The sale includes over 150 lots of coins including a good mix of both British and World coins. An influx of silver proof coins will attract collectors who enjoy a display with a clean sharp finish.
A 1976 Panama proof set contains the 20 Balboa coin which is a whopping 129g of sterling silver with a 61mm diameter–quite a sizeable coin to take out with you shopping!
The large selection of gold coins includes a rare 1989 half sovereign that celebrates the 500th anniversary of the first sovereign coin. It will be a great coin to keep an eye on as it will most likely outperform a full sovereign in price despite only being only half the gold weight. It should definitely perform well against it’s £300/£400 estimate.
Once again the jewellery section features an exceptional selection of beautiful antique and modern jewellery including a range of rings which might make a perfect gift for Valentines Day–or even accompany an offer made on bended knee.
Traditional rings include a very pretty antique ruby and diamond cluster ring of good ‘pigeon blood’ colour and a very large opal and diamond cluster ring – both estimated at £2,000 to £3,000.
A range of more affordable rings include a variety of pretty antique diamond and coloured stone set rings as well as some simpler classic modern designs.
Other jewellery includes a very pretty Edwardian aquamarine, pearl and diamond openwork pendant necklace complete with the original box lined in pale blue velvet, it is estimated at £1,800/£2,500.
A fine Victorian old cut diamond spray brooch is expected to make £1,500 to £2,000 and an 18ct gold and diamond set acorn brooch is estimated at £500/£700.
Silver jewellery in the sale includes a very collectable Arts & Crafts brooch and earrings made by Dorrie Nossiter and estimated at £300/£500.
The large costume jewellery section includes an interesting selection of antique and vintage jewellery with prices starting from £10 up to £300 for a Miriam Haskell beaded necklace and bracelet set.
Traditional antique brown furniture still represents excellent value for money and this sale offers a good selection of chests of drawers, dining chairs, dining tables, Georgian bureaux and desks. Of particular note is a very fine Victorian mahogany extending dining table in the manner of Gillows – estimated at just £400/£600 whilst a rustic Elizabethan style oak refectory dining table has handy pull out extensions and is estimated at just £300/£500.
As you enter the saleroom you will be greeted by a large patinated bronzed figure of Mephistopheles (a sinister German folklore demon) whom the staff have cheered up with a festive Santa hat and tinsel!
An eclectic range of collectables in the sale include two sets of charming Victorian leather children’s shoes, a fine Regency rosewood inlaid tea caddy, a silver mounted jade paperknife, Moorcroft vases, coloured glass and a large selection of vintage toys including Star Wars and Action Man dolls.
for further details please visit www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk