No more deaths recorded in Monmouthshire

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest weekly period in Monmouthshire.
By Patrick Jack  
Wednesday 13th July 2022 3:14 pm
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Wire )

A total of 268 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on July 1 (Friday) – which was unchanged from the week before.

They were among 10,357 deaths recorded across Wales.

The figures include anyone whose death certificate – registered in the week ending Friday – mentioned Covid-19 as one of the causes.

Deaths in Wales are recorded by registration date, and are allocated to the deceased's usual area of residence.

