No more deaths recorded in Monmouthshire

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest weekly period in Monmouthshire.

A total of 266 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on June 3 (Friday) – which was unchanged from the week before.

They were among 7,517 deaths recorded across Wales.

The figures include anyone whose death certificate – registered in the week ending Friday – mentioned Covid-19 as one of the causes.