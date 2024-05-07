THERE will be no long distance services operating from Abergavenny to London tomorrow as Great Western Railway strike action bites
The Aslef union has announced strike action that will affect Great Western Railway and other train operators on Wednesday with a reduced, revised timetable operating and many parts of the GWR network left with no trains.
No long-distance services will operate on the GWR network, and strike action will also affect other operators.
In addition, there could be further disruption until Saturday, May 11 due to industrial action. This is likely to cause some short-notice alterations and cancellations, especially at the weekend or late at night.
On the days after strikes, services could also be affected by a limited number of short-notice cancellations and alterations. If you intend to travel where trains are running, you are warned to check both outward and return journeys before you travel.
Where trains can run, they are expected to be extremely busy and bus replacement services are not able to be provided.
Customers who purchased tickets but do not travel can claim a full refund or amend their ticket. Those who travel and are delayed may be entitled to Delay Repay compensation if they are delayed by 15 minutes or more.
To help customers, tickets for strike days will be valid for travel on alternative days on GWR services, as follows: