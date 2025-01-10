No final decision has been made on controversial proposals to delay care for Powys patients at English hospitals to save money.
Powys Teaching Health Board (PTHB) met today (Friday) and decided that further work needed to be undertaken before a final decision was made.
Today’s meeting saw discussions take place on potential actions that could be taken to improve the health board’s financial outlook as it attempts to save around £10 million.
A recruitment freeze, fewer agency/locum staff and intentionally increasing waiting times for elective activities such as operations and outpatient appointments in English hospitals were three of the ideas that were outlined prior to the meeting.
The recruitment freeze and tighter controls on expenditure on agency staff are both already under way.
But the health board confirmed that no final decision was made during the meeting on increasing waiting times.
If proposals were to be given the green light, it could mean waiting times extended by up to 11 weeks or longer for people in Powys, where some patients receive treatment from NHS England due to the county’s proximity to the border.
Dr Carl Cooper, Chair, Powys Teaching Health Board said: “At our meeting, the board gave very careful consideration to a number of additional measures that could be taken before the end of March 2025. These include asking hospital providers in England to slow down the delivery of planned care activity including outpatient appointments and inpatient procedures.
“Recognising the impact and potential consequences, the board endorsed that further discussions should take place with providers of planned care services in England in order to further develop the assessment of potential savings and finalise the integrated impact assessment.
“A final decision will be made by the board in public at a future date. When this meeting of the board is arranged, we will ensure that details are communicated through our normal channels.
“All patients are advised to continue to attend appointments as normal, pending further discussions at the board meeting.”
Dr Cooper said the financial climate for the NHS across the UK remains “very challenging” - which is reflected in the PTBH’s own financial position.
James Evans, MS for Brecon and Radnorshire and Shadow Minister for Health and Social Care said: “Today’s meeting of Powys Teaching Health Board revealed the severe financial pressures threatening healthcare in Powys. The Board is considering drastic measures, including slowing planned care in England - a move that would harm patients already waiting too long for treatment.
“While a final decision has been delayed to gather more information, the fact that this is even being considered is deeply concerning.
“This is unacceptable. The Welsh Government must act immediately to provide the funding and support needed to prevent such damaging actions. Patients in Powys should not pay the price for financial mismanagement and inaction from Cardiff Bay.
“I will not stand by while our communities are left behind. Patients should attend appointments as normal, but I will be demanding urgent action from the Welsh Government to protect healthcare in Powys.”
The proposals had earlier been met with criticism from local politicians.
The Welsh Lib Dems hit out at the Welsh Government, accusing them of forcing the health board to make deep cuts and failing to fund health services in rural areas properly.
In the Senedd this week, Mr Evans said that those in Powys feel like “second-class citizens” due to longer waiting times, warning that cuts by the cash-strapped health board would only worsen the problem.