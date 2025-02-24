Jim Jones. CEO North Wales tourism said” Over time, the policies of the Welsh Government have had a devastating impact on our sector, rendering many businesses struggling and unviable. Despite repeated efforts to engage through normal channels, our concerns have been ignored. As a result, we are escalating our opposition and calling on businesses to join us in a symbolic gesture of lowering flags to half-mast, reflecting the profound damage to what was once one of Wales' most stable and economically significant sectors”.