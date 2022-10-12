Next steps forward for Bailey Park Lido plans to be revealed at public meeting
Subscribe newsletter
A public meeting is to be held on Wednesday, November 9 at, The Kings Arms, Abergavenny to discuss the next steps forward for plans to reopen Bailey Park’s swimming pool
The meeting will allow Abergavenny Lido Group the chance to present the findings of its feasibility study findings, design opportunities and reveal projected costs for the project.
“The Abergavenny Lido Group, championing the plans to bring an open air swimming pool back to Abergavenny, is now ready to share the Feasibility Study findings on the completion of this in-depth study,” said a spokesman.
“The findings include outline designs and various options which will be presented at a free to attend meeting to be held at the Kings Arms Hotel, Neville Street, Abergavenny at 19.00 on Wednesday 9 November.
“The summary will include pool site plans and models and projected build and running costs and will include a Q&A session.
“Although the economic climate is challenging, the group believes a return of an open air pool to Abergavenny is possible, and invite anyone interested in this to attend on November 9,” he said.
As well as inviting public discussion, the group is also looking for new volunteers. All skills are welcome from professional to general help and co-ordination.
Spaces at the free meeting are limited so interested attendees should register for the evening on the group’s website: abergavennylidogroup.co.uk/public-meeting/
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |