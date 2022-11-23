CWMYOY WI
Two new members braved the awful weather to join others at Cwmyoy Village Hall, for the November talk of Cwmyoy and District WI writes Priscilla Llewelyn.
The speaker’s talk ‘Lost for Ever” given by Sheila Maxwell, treasurer of Harlech WI, considered the importance of WI records. Although stating the obvious, she pointed out that early ‘Minutes of Meetings’ provided a fascinating and valuable record of times past
When questioned, it was discovered that not one member of the audience had thought of that before!Sheila, who is also a member of Deudraeth WI, had begun her research as a result of finding some mouldering record books in an old, stone WI hall in a field near Deudraeth. She rescued the books and soon became engrossed in their stories. The meeting format in those days was to have a homily, then a debate and then a speaker and a competition.
At the first meeting of this WI, in 1915, the lady speaker’s talk was entitled ‘How to Kill a Fowl Humanely’.The WI movement started in Canada in 1897 and then came first to Wales via the family of Colonel Richard Stapleton Cotton.
Sheila also showed some wonderful early photographs of WI members in long frocks, hats and with children at foot.
So the message from this intriguing evening: WI’s keep hold of your minute books, cash books and other paraphernalia from the past–these will be the stuff of history in the years to come. We were all so grateful to Sheila for travelling such a long way to give us a fascinating talk.
Next month we look forward to returning, post Covid, to our Christmas lunch at ‘Mary’s Farmhouse’ in the border countryside.
LITTLE MILL WI
President Mrs. Rhoda Williams welcomed members to the November meeting. Members enjoyed a sociable practical craft evening last night led by President Rhoda. Members produced a variety of Christmas wreaths with the items provided. The first step towards Christmas 2022.
Six Little Mill WI members recently participated in a research study by Charlotte Hennah, PhD student, School of Psychology, Queen’s University Belfast. The study is investigating how walking may be affected by different surfaces after the addition of a simple cognitive task and instructions in the 70+ age group. The group organise a successful book club and coffee mornings which meet monthly at Greenmeadow Golf Club and also at Little Mill Village Hall on the second Thursday of the month at 7.30 p.m. For more information contact [email protected]