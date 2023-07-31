The saga continues at a village on the border of Monmouthshire where a court battle was played out over the fate of a former school, and which has now been put on the market.
The redundant primary school at Garway was the subject of a campaign by locals and SAVE Britains’ heritage to rescue one of the last of the gothic style buildings which was proposed for demolition by its owner Gerard Davies.
The bid by campaigners at the Court of Appeal to stop the demolition of the E.H. Lingen Barker designed Victorian building, failed in June earlier this year and now the property is on the market with commercial estate agent John Goodwin with a guide price of £450,000.
The building dates from 1877, but Wonastow farmer Mr Davies, who ran an agricultural and motor repair business from there in the 1980s, successfully applied for planning permission for a pair of semi-detached three-bedroom homes on the site, but that expired in 2016.
More recently, Herefordshire Council then separately approved an application to demolish the school, despite 89 objections. Residents in Garway, backed by their parish council and ward county councillor, held a protest in front of the building, which they claim has been allowed to fall into disrepair despite planning permission being granted in 2013 to turn it into homes.
The agents said the “unique detached stone property” comes with half an acre of land and approval for demolition, warning viewers to exercise “extreme caution” inside and outside the building due to its “overgrown and dilapidated condition”.
Garway Old School was originally built as a board school, consisting of a schoolhouse with an adjoining residence for the headteacher, the same as buildings in Norton, Cross Ash, Rockfield and Brynderi.
A previous bid had been made to list the building, but Historic England ultimately decided against this, despite emphasising the quality of the structure as being of high local historic and architectural interest.
The agents said the property offers potential for residential development, subject to planning consent being obtained, either by conversion or demolition and redevelopment.
The site itself extends to around half an acre, the agents said, and includes the old school building, a workshop area, and a double garage.