Re-elected Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Dafydd Llywelyn begun his new term in office this week with a series of key meetings aimed at shaping his strategic vision for the region's policing priorities over the next four years.
The Commissioner's first official day was Thursday 9th of May, and saw key discussions taking place, beginning with a meeting with the Chief Constable to gain an update from Dyfed-Powys Police on operational matters, and also to outline his vision and priorities for the new term in Office.
In addition, the Commissioner met with staff from his Office for discussions on the development of a new Police and Crime Plan for Dyfed-Powys for 2025-2029. The Police and Crime Plan will be the strategic blueprint that will represent the Commissioner's vision and priorities, further reinforcing his dedication to delivering effective and efficient policing services tailored to the needs and expectations of our diverse communities.
In coming weeks, the Commissioner’s Office will launch a public consultation on the new Police and Crime Plan, whereby the public will have an opportunity to have their say on policing and crime matters in their area. Online questionnaires and focus groups will form part of the consultation, to ensure that the Office provides plenty of opportunities for communities to have their say.
Reflecting on his ambitions for the upcoming term, Mr Llywelyn expressed that his focus will be on improving public confidence and trust in policing. "I am honoured to be re-elected as the Police and Crime Commissioner for Dyfed-Powys for my third successive term.
“I am committed to build on the achievements to date and address the challenges that lie ahead.
“My vision is clear: to develop safer communities for all through proactive crime prevention and ensuring a justice system that is both fair and efficient.
“I will work in collaboration with the Force and other criminal agency partners to ensure transparency and accountability, to ensure that we can we work collectively to improve public trust and confidence in policing.
“Your safety will continue to be my top priority. I want to ensure that the Dyfed Powys Police area remains one of the safest places to live .”