New service from MIND charity

Mind Monmouthshire is launching a new 1-1 support service called Social Prescribing.

Mind Monmouthshire Operations Manager Bernadette Kelly said: “In partnership with Caldicot, Monmouth, Chepstow and Abergavenny town councils, we are very pleased to offer a new, free, 1-to-1 support service focused around helping people identify underlying wellbeing issues and setting goals to move forward in life through dealing with immediate needs and increasing social engagement, not medication.

‘‘Our new Community Link Workers have a person-centred approach in working with participants to focus on what matters, things like; information and advice, loneliness and isolation, money and housing, confidence and mood”

‘‘Mind Monmouthshire know that your mental health matters. So, if you are feeling down, anxious, or not yourself but just need some help to focus on small steps towards improving your wellbeing, then your local mental health charity is here to help”.