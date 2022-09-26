New school plan revealed
Subscribe newsletter
Welsh local authorities have been invited to bid to build two new schools, the Welsh Government has announced, as it launches its Sustainable Schools Challenge.
The projects will be expected to be innovative and demonstrate collaboration with local communities, including pupils and families, in the design, delivery and management of the schools.
The Welsh Government will provide up to £15m for each school, totalling £30m, to cover the costs of each project.
Bids have been invited from all 22 Welsh local authorities, with one school to be built in northern Wales and one in southern Wales.
The designs will be expected to make a positive contribution to the local environment and their surrounding landscapes, including promoting active travel. Local natural materials will be used where possible.
The designs will need to meet a range of environmental criteria, such as using recycled or natural materials, providing high levels of natural daylight and low energy and water consumption.
The successful projects will be announced in early 2023.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |