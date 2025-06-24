A NEW mayor has been elected to the Usk Town Council.
Councillor Diane Richards, who sits as an independent on the Town Ward, was officially welcomed as the new Mayor of Usk, accompanied by her Consort, Jan Richards at The Priory Church of St Mary’s in Usk.
She’s no stranger to the council as she was the financial officer there for a number of years.
She told the Beacon that looking forward to the challenge, “there is lots to support in the town.”
The charities she will be supporting are Papyrus - a suicide prevention charity; Break Through T1D - aiming to cure Type 1 Diabetes,the local brass band and the Jane Hathaway Leukaemia Fund who support the work of the Leukaemia Unit at the Children's Hospital, Cardiff.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.