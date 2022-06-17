New era begins at The Crown Inn after 18 years

The Crown Inn new owners Nick and Amy Clayton-Ford ( Pic from the Crown Inn Pantygelli Facebook )

A popular countryside pub just outside Abergavenny is preparing for a changing of the guard with a set of new owners taking over.

The Crown Inn in Pantygelli is nestled between the Sugarloaf and Skirrid mountains amongst the beautiful Monmouthshire countryside, and has been run for the last 18 years by Steve and Cherrie.

During their near two decades of ownership, Steve and Cherrie have worked tirelessly and dedicated themselves to making the Crown a warm, genuine and welcoming pub serving high quality locally-sourced food and drink.

However after their long years of service the couple will now enjoy a well-earned retirement, with Nick Clayton-Ford and his partner Amy taking over the running of the pub.

Speaking to the Chronicle, Nick said: “Myself and Amy are delighted to be coming home to take over the running of such a lovely pub as the Crown. Steve and Cherrie have done a wonderful job for many years and have been very accommodating to us during the process, and we hope to maintain their excellent work.”

Both Nick and Amy have experience in the hospitality business, having lived and worked in Australia for the last 15 years.

Nick worked in pubs, bars, nightclubs and even had a two-year stint managing a beach on Hamilton Island at the Great Barrier Reef, whilst Amy worked as Senior Wedding Planner on Hamilton Island before becoming Executive Assistant.

The couple also have a 19-month-old daughter Talis.

Nick added: “I am originally from the New Forest in Hampshire, but Amy is from New Inn so one of the main reasons for returning to this part of the world was to be closer to family and bring our daughter up in the beautiful countryside, with the Brecon Beacons right on our doorstep.

“We are delighted to be working with the same chefs, high quality food, real ales and 100% friendly service, and can’t wait to welcome everyone soon.”

Nick and Amy will now look to build a similarly strong relationship with their customers as ther predecessors Steve and Cherrie.

Originally from Kent, Steve worked as a horticulturalist whilst Cherrie was a Deputy Headteacher in schools, but in 2004 the couple achieved their dream of owning a pub when they bought the Crown in Pantygelli.

Many of the staff employed by Steve and Cherrie share the same vision and have been as equally long-serving, helping make the pub a real family-friendly environment for all.

Steve and Cherrie said: “We have been very lucky with our staff who have become like an extended family along with our loyal customers and we have been very grateful for their support over the last 18 years, and it will be very difficult to say goodbye.

“However we are delighted that the pub will in such safe and experienced hands with Nick and Amy and we are sure they will make a real success of running the Crown and building relationships with local and visiting customers.