ANY street in any town has its fair share of ups and downs but just lately it seems that Abergavenny’s Frogmore Street has been on the ropes, soaking up the punishment and waiting for the bell that never comes.
In a time where trade is tough and getting tougher, the old street was dealt a crippling blow last year when Barclays Bank decided to shut up shop.
Since the 1920s there had been a banking institution operating out of the premises of 57 Frogmore Street but on St David’s Day, 2024, the building that was once the mansion house of wealthy sporting attorney and Sheriff Robert Morgan Kinsey, had its windows boarded up and the boards remain.
And then of course there was the terrible fire that started on Remembrance Day.
The flames didn’t just consume an Abergavenny institution, they reduced local businesses to ashes and memory.
In the space that was once occupied by the grandeur and history of the old Richards Building, there is now an empty space waiting to be filled.
It’s safe to say, 2024 was an annus horribilis for the Abergavenny street named after frogs.
However, the bounce back starts here!
Spring is in the air and the green shoots of recovery are nowhere more apparent than in 13 Frogmore Street which is finally getting the makeover it deserves.
The building which is home to Air Ambulance Wales will be reopening this year on the same day Barclay’s Bank closed in 2024 - St David’s Day!
After a long journey to obtain planning approval and grant funding, Kimax Estates Ltd completed the works this week and handed the keys back to Air Ambulance Wales.
Mr. Hawkins of Kimax Estates Ltd would like to thank Anthony A Davies Ltd and Abergavenny Electrics for their efforts in bringing the project in on time and the conscientious way they approached the job.
Kimax Estates Ltd is now moving onto their next project to extend Nantgavenny Business Park which will provide much-needed light industrial units for local businesses to grow and employ local residents.