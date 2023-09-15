Jackie Charlton, Chair of Llangattock Community Woodlands said “We would like to thank the Greenman Trust for their generosity in funding this defibrillator. We hope it will never be used but it gives us peace of mind to know that we have this bit of life saving kit on site just in case. I would also like to thank Kerry Crosfield from Crickhowell Volunteer Bureau for her assistance with purchasing the equipment and providing training on its use.”