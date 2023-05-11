LifeX is a telephony and communications system that helps control room dispatchers to better communicate with frontline crews and process information in a more streamlined way.The Trust is the largest ambulance service so far in the UK to go live with the new system, which is designed to manage resources more effectively.Jon Edwards, the Trust’s Assistant Director of Operations for Resourcing and EMS Co-ordination, said: “Following months of detailed planning, we are now live with our new communications system, LifeX.“I am proud of the work that our staff and partners have put into this implementation, which is the latest stage in a broader programme of work to modernise our control rooms.“It is through the hard work of everyone involved that we have implemented such a significant change without any impact on services across Wales.“Staff are now equipped with the most modern communications system which is vital as we support our communities across Wales.”The new solution was delivered in collaboration with partners Frequentis and Ambulance Radio Programme over a three-day period.Duncan Bray, Ambulance Radio Programme’s Director, said: “We are really pleased to have supported Wales in delivering this technology and now look to rollout the solution across the other UK ambulance services.“This is a prime example of collaborative working which will benefit everyone involved.”