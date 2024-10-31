The 3D model showcases services on every floor, from the Hub Office/Police Desk, and Tourist Information Centre/Borough Theatre Box Office on the Ground Floor, to the Library, Mayors Parlour, and Community Room on the 1s Floor. You will then follow the stairs up to the Borough Theatre Foyer and Auditorium entrances on the second floor, and from there, the stairs up to the Balcony Seating. It even takes you up into the Clock Tower!