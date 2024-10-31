A NEW digital initiative is bringing Abergavenny’s iconic Town Hall and Market Hall directly into the homes of locals and visitors.
The recently launched 3D Virtual Walkthrough offers a fully interactive experience, enabling users to explore every corner of these landmark buildings from their own living rooms.
This pioneering project, announced with enthusiasm by Abergavenny Town Council, goes beyond a standard virtual tour.
Designed as a powerful tool for accessibility, the walkthrough provides comprehensive views and detailed access points of the buildings’ interiors, ensuring inclusivity and ease of navigation.
Mayor Councillor Chris Holland highlighted the initiative's forward-thinking impact, stating: “Why is this important? It highlights key accessibility features like entrances, seating, and more. This 3D walkthrough isn’t just about today; it’s about ensuring Abergavenny is accessible and welcoming for everyone, now and in the future.”
The 3D model showcases services on every floor, from the Hub Office/Police Desk, and Tourist Information Centre/Borough Theatre Box Office on the Ground Floor, to the Library, Mayors Parlour, and Community Room on the 1s Floor. You will then follow the stairs up to the Borough Theatre Foyer and Auditorium entrances on the second floor, and from there, the stairs up to the Balcony Seating. It even takes you up into the Clock Tower!
The project has been a collaborative effort, with Leighton Morris’ company has playing an instrumental role in helping the Council achieve this milestone in accessibility
"I am deeply passionate about creating the 3D walkthrough of the Market & Town Hall to support the Mayor and Abergavenny Town Council in realising their vision for a more accessible and inclusive town,” Mr Morris shared.
“As a member of this community, I hope local businesses join Sandra and Chris in expanding this initiative beyond council properties. Together, we can make Abergavenny a leader in accessibility and innovation, putting our town on the map as a model for immersive inclusivity."
In addition to accessibility, the 3D walkthrough also serves practical purposes for event organisers and vendors.
According to Mat Wooles, MonLife’s Borough Theatre and Monmouthshire Markets Manager, the model allows organisers to measure and visualise spaces. This helps event organisers, “plan every detail of their exhibition in the Market Hall or production in the Borough Theatre.”
“It also preserves the Town and Market Hall for future generations by digitally safeguarding its structure,” Mr Wooles added.
The project exemplifies how technology can preserve heritage while fostering an inclusive and forward-looking community.
Visit www.abergavennytowncouncil.gov.uk to explore the virtual tour and see how this innovation is paving the way for a more inclusive and connected Abergavenny.