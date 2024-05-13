“Getting all our volunteers together is no easy feat. However, when there is something extra to celebrate then the attendance is good,” says Nevill Hall Hospital League of Friends Chairman David Spencer.
Part of the event saw Glenys Salter recognised for her tireless work to the longstanding group.
“ Glenys started as a volunteer before the present Hospital was built. Three attributes define an extraordinary volunteer, availability dependability and responsibility Glenys showed an abundance of all three,” said David
Charles and Patricia Leicester (Abergavenny’s celebrated haute couturiers) donated a lovely headscarf as a thank you for the service they had received as patients at Nevill Hall and being able to “avail themselves of one of the best cups of coffee” from the League of Friends coffee shop. This was raffled to a member of our team as suggested by Mr and Mrs Leicester.
“Like all voluntary organisations we are only as strong as our members. Being a member is rewarding. The funds generated makes a difference to patients and staff while those who come to the counter to enjoy both a cuppa and enormous effect of a smile.
“We would love to welcoming you into our League of Friends’ community contact me via [email protected] or 07831221820,” he added