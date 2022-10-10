Monmouthshire took home more than one award though from the ceremony, which was held at the East Midlands Conference Centre in Nottingham. The Pam Rhodes Award, went to Pauline Batty, Corporate Catering Manager, Monmouthshire County Council. Pauline has been involved with the NACC since 1990 and has given her time and expertise as chair of the Welsh region on three occasions. Her commitment to the organisation is legendary and her service to the care sector, and particularly the Meals on Wheels service, epitomises the Pam Rhodes Award, making her a most worthy recipient.