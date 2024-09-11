FOR one day and one day only there’s a chance to pick up a slashed price meal at your local Wetherspoon’s pub as the chain cuts the price of all food and drinks by 7.5 per cent – to highlight the benefit of a permanent VAT reduction in the hospitality industry.
Tomorrow ( Thursday) prices at the pubs will be reduced to mark Tax Equality Day so a customer spending £10 on food and drinks will pay only £9.25 at the bar.
All food and drinks in pubs are subject to 20 per cent VAT while in comparison, supermarkets pay zero VAT on food and are able to use that saving to sell alcohol to customers at a discounted price.
Wetherspoon’s founder and chairman, Tim Martin, said: “The biggest threat to the hospitality industry is the vast disparity in tax treatment among pubs, restaurants and supermarkets. “Supermarkets pay zero VAT in respect of food sales, whereas pubs, bars and restaurants pay 20 per cent.
“This tax benefit allows supermarkets to subsidise the selling price of beer.
“Pubs have been under fantastic pressure for decades, because of the tax disadvantages which they have with supermarkets.
“It doesn’t make sense for the hospitality industry to subsidise supermarkets.
“A VAT cut to 12.5 per cent is needed to ensure that pubs, bars and restaurants do not continue to close, but instead thrive, invest and create new jobs.
“Customers coming to Wetherspoon’s pubs on Thursday 12 September will find the price of their food and drinks to be lower than normal.
“We call on the chancellor to create tax equality between the hospitality industry and supermarkets.”
Discount does not apply to alcohol in Scotland, owing to licensing regulations. Subject to local licensing restrictions and availability at participating free houses. J D Wetherspoon plc reserves the right to withdraw/change offers (without notice), at any time. See main menus and customer information screen for allergen information, symbol explanations and additional details of our terms and conditions.
All Wetherspoon’s pubs across the country will be taking part including The Coliseum in Abergavenny, The Kings Head in Monmouth, The George Hotel in Brecon, The Bell Hanger in Chepstow, The John Wallace Linton and the The Godfrey Morgan in NewportThe Mail Rooms in Ross-on-Wye, The Kings Fee in Hereford and The Lord High Constable of England in Gloucester